CM-led delegation to visit Russian Far East

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will lead coal, mining and power group of delegation to Russian Far East during visit of Indian delegation led by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

The Indian delegation will visit Vladivostok, Russia on August 12-13 to explore investment potential for Indian investors in the Russian Far East region. The delegation led by Goyal will be accompanied by Chief Minister Sawant, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and representatives of various commercial industries.

A proposal in this regard came up before the state cabinet meeting held at the assembly complex on Monday. The cabinet granted approval to the proposal to include senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar and OSD to the Chief Minister Upendra Joshi in the delegation who will accompany the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on behalf of Goa government.

It is proposed that memorandum of understanding to be signed between the government of Goa and Kamchatka Krai of the Russian federation during the summit for firm commitments by businesses for investment by Indian companies in the Russian Far East.

The Russian Far East is a resource-rich region which the Russian government is aiming to develop rapidly with the help of foreign investment; Indian companies could take advantage of large tax breaks in the region to employ many Indian workers in projects they set up there.

China is already heavily involved in the Russian Far East, and it is likely that the Russian government wants to create a balance with Indian investment in the region so that they are not overwhelmed by Chinese influence.