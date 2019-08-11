CM-led team to explore ways to invest in Russia’s mining sector

SOIRU VELIP | NT

Panaji

A team led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, which is a part of the high-level Indian delegation led by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visiting Far East Russia, will explore how the expertise in Goa’s mining sector could find out ways and means to invest in the hosting foreign nation as per its requirement.

Since Far East Russia is one of the resource-rich regions, the Goan team, which includes industrialists linked to the mining sector, will deliberate and ascertain the kind of potential present in the Far East Russian region and what kind of expertise and other related knowledge the state of Goa has in the particular sector.

Sources told this daily that besides mining, the delegation will focus on power and fisheries sectors where mutual understanding could be taken forward. Sawant will lead a group of representatives from the mining, fisheries and power sectors to the Far East Russia, during this visit organised by the Union government.

The Indian delegation will visit Vladivostok, Russia, from August 11 to 13 for exploring investment potential for Indian investors in the Far East Russian region. The delegation led by Goyal will include the Goa Chief Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, besides other representatives of various commercial industries.

Apart from the Chief Minister Sawant, principal secretary of the state Puneet Kumar, IAS, OSD to CM Upendra Joshi and industrialist Shrinivas Dempo have joined the Goyal-led Indian delegation from Goa. Many treaties are expected to be signed between the state of Goa and the country to be visited, in the fields of mining, power and fisheries after positive outcome is noted by the government of India.