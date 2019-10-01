CM: mining to restart soon

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has once again reiterated that the mining activities in the state will restart soon and people should not worry about it anymore.

He was speaking as a chief guest at final match of the Vedanta Youth Goa 2019 organised by Sesa Football Academy. Thivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar, president of Sesa Football Academy Annanya Agarwal and chief executive officer of Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business Sauvick Mazumdar were also present.

A press statement released by the Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore firm stated that while speaking at the event the Chief Minister also touched upon Goa mining issue wherein he said, “Don’t worry about mining, we will soon start it in our state.”

It is also pertinent to note that last week Sawant had also told the editors of leading newspapers that the government will take clear-cut decision on restarting mining by November 2019.

However, sources have ruled out auctioning of iron mines in the state as most of the lands are owned by the private parties and Communidade institutions.

Recently, while speaking at 53rd annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries, Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi had also reportedly stated that the group of ministers will soon submit its report on Goa’s mining matter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“The Centre is examining the Goa mining matter. As it involves legal aspects, the GoM is in process of taking advice from legal experts on the matter,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the annual general body of the Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association also expressed hope that the state government shall take a proactive stand to resume mining operations in the state of Goa.