CM, Ministers, MLAs meet, recruitment, problem solving discussed

Only government posts needed urgently in department will be filled on a priority basis. Minister should sit should sit for at least once a month along with MLAs to sort out issues and ensure smooth functioning of government.

Proper importance should be given to the smooth functioning of all departments. These were some of the issues discussed by the chief minister Pramod Sawant, his ministers, and MLAs on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, and ministers held a meeting on Thursday at the chief minister’s official residence at Altinho.