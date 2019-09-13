CM pushes for cordiality between ministers and corporation heads

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday decided to hold review meetings with ministers and chairpersons of corporations coming under various departments to streamline the functioning of the government and create cordial atmosphere among ministers and ruling legislators.

On Thursday, Sawant chaired a meeting of the BJP legislature wing at his official residence, which was also attended by state president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar and organising secretary Satish Dhond.

It is pertinent to note here that this was the first meeting of the BJP MLAs after a group of 10 Congress MLAs defected to the party.

Various issues that were discussed at the meeting included bringing in cordiality between the ministers and the corporation chairpersons, recruitments for departments, setting up of the Goa Staff Selection Commission for recruitments for Group ‘C’ posts, road repairs and holding of ‘seve saptah’ as part of celebration of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that he has decided to hold a review meeting every week with a cabinet minister and the chairpersons of the corporations coming under his or her departments, and also with officials of that department.

“I will hold a review meeting every week with a minister and chairpersons of the corporations coming under the particular department. Through this exercise, I will able to understand the difficulties faced by the departments,” he explained.

The exercise will also help streamline the functioning of the government, he observed.

Sawant also briefed the ministers and the legislators on setting up of staff selection commission, and advised the ministers to hold control over their departments.

“The recruitment issue was also discussed at the meeting. I have told the ministers and the MLAs that the government has not cancelled or put on hold the recruitment process. But whenever there is an urgent need for filling up the posts, the personnel department will grant permissions,” he said.

When media persons brought to the notice of Sawant the recruitment process for the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, and the health department, the Chief Minister said that he will talk to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who could not attend the meeting as he was out of station.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar told the media persons that the Chief Minister briefed them on the recruitment position.

“The Chief Minister said that employment strength needed for five years will not be filled at one go. It has also been decided that a meeting of all ruling MLAs will be held every third Wednesday of the month,” he said, adding that the meetings will help bring in cordiality among the ministers, corporation heads and MLAs.