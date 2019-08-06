CM: Smart City Mission board to be reconstituted

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured on the floor of the House that the board of director of Smart City Mission will be reconstituted under his chairmanship.

Replying to concerns raised by Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate over Smart City project, the Chief Minister said that as of now mainly bureaucrats were managing the affairs of the centrally supported initiative and added that in order to take this particular mission forward with a vision it is important to take elected politicians on board.Sawant said that he has already moved the proposal in this regard wherein Panaji MLA, Mayor of the Corporation of City of Panaji will be taken on board. “The government will do what Panjimites want under the Smart City Mission,” he assured. He also categorically said that earlier also the CCP was passing resolutions to take up projects in the capital city and sending to the Smart City body, however, the urban body was not taken into confidence while implementing the same.