CM tells cops not to heed MLAs’ directives

Amresh Parab

Panaji

Providing respite to police officers from undue political interference, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has instructed them not to entertain directives from members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).

Sawant, who also holds the home portfolio, told officers to ask any MLA issuing such directives to route them through the Home Minister, sources said. The Chief Minister told officers at a recent crime review meeting not to come under pressure if an MLA issues directions, the sources added.

According to the sources, some MLAs issue untenable instructions, and some police officials comply them due to pressure.

While discussing various policing issues at the meeting, Sawant reprimanded police officials over the rise in crimes and sought complete dedication to their duties, the sources informed.

The review meeting followed a spate of incidents—including three dacoities within seven months, group clashes, and daylight assaults. With rising lawlessness, Opposition parties have raised concerns and blamed the government, particularly Sawant in his capacity as the Home Minister.

Citing a collapse of law and order in the state, the Opposition has also demanded his resignation.

Sources said that during the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over unsolved cases and told officers in clear terms that the police’s inability to solve cases or maintain law and order reflects directly on him.

On Wednesday, Sawant said the Goa police would adopt a new strategy aimed primarily at crime prevention. Apart from detection, it is important to focus on preventive measures, he said after the meeting.

He added that the police would strategically monitor persons with criminal backgrounds and have been instructed to take all necessary steps to instill fear among criminals.

The Chief Minister stated that emphasis would be laid on intensified night patrolling, changes in beat policing, and a revised policing strategy.