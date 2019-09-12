CM urges Jennifer, Halarnkar to bury the hatchet

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday yet again met and exhorted IT Minister Jennifer Monserrate and Info Tech Corporation of Goa chairman Nilkanth Halarnkar to bury the hatchet.

Sources said the Chief Minister held a meeting with Monserrate and Halarnkar, advising them to resolve their differences in the interest of the IT sector and development of the state.

Halarnkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that Sawant has assured him of resolving the matter.

“Like other corporations the ITG has its own rules, and it functions as per specific rules since its inception. Now, suddenly one cannot change these rules. I have explained all these things to the Chief Minister,” he disclosed, emphasising that the ITG is an autonomous corporation.

The power struggle was triggered when Monserrate inspected the electronic city project at Tuem in Pernem without informing the ITG chairman.