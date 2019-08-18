CM: water supply will be restored tomorrow

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The work of construction of the broken retaining wall and repair of the damaged pipelines at Curti-Khandepar is expected to be completed by Monday, with the department of public works set to restart the water supply from the Opa water treatment plant to Ponda and Tiswadi talukas on the same day.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that Tiswadi taluka has been severely affected due to the damage to two major pipelines. “However, the problem would be solved the day after tomorrow,” he assured, pointing out that water tankers, including private water tankers, have been made available throughout the Tiswadi taluka.

“The government is supplying water to the public through water tankers, completely free of cost,” the Chief Minister added, while brushing off the reports about hike in water rates as carried out by the owners of the private water tankers and vendors of drinking water canisters.

A portion of the retaining wall at Curti-Khandepar along the Ponda-Belgaum highway had collapsed on August 15, thereby damaging the two major water pipelines, in turn stopping the water supply to Ponda as well as Tiswadi taluka.

Minister for Public Works Deepak Pauskar said that Tiswadi taluka requires around 30 MLD of water regularly. “We are continuously supplying water by tankers as and when the requirement comes from the public,” he added.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane maintained that the Goa Medical College and Hospital is also facing some water problem like the rest of the Tiswadi taluka, especially as the hospital cannot procure water from wells. “I am monitoring the situation along with the Secretary for health and Dean of the hospital,” he maintained, pointing out that the water-related situation in the GMC hospital is however not as it has been hyped.

Rane said that the GMC requires at least 30 tankers of water per day.

Meanwhile, Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate and St Cruz MLA Anthony Fernandes stated that their constituencies are facing acute water problem and they have made arrangements to supply water to the respective areas through tankers.

Monserrate said that she is taking due care to supply water by tankers to everyone in her constituency. “From yesterday, we have been supplying tanker water to everybody who is calling us for water,” she added, pointing out that people have to bear little inconvenience for next two-three days.

Fernandes informed that although water is being made available to people from St Cruz constituency from August 16, by way of tankers procured from Panaji as well as Porvorim, the situation has been aggravated due to the habit of people to totally depend on the tap water.

“We need to clean the water bodies including lakes and wells, and also use their water,” he noted.