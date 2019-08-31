CM writes to PM, seeks Rs 170-crore flood relief package

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The government has sought Rs 170 crore financial aid from the Centre under flood relief package for Goa, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant writing a related letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coming out with this information on Friday, the Chief Minister said the state has incurred a total loss to the tune of Rs 157 crore during the recent floods in terms of damage to the government infrastructure, and loss to private houses, property and crops.

“Although we have asked for this aid, the Centre usually takes six to eight months on an average to provide aid to the states,” he added, pointing out that a team of the Centre will first arrive in Goa to carry out the related survey.

The Chief Minister also informed that the government has already disbursed around Rs 2.5 crore relief to flood victims.

He further said the Economic Development Corporation has donated highest amount of Rs 50 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, as an assistance to the flood victims.