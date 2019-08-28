CM’s bid to become GU Pro-Chancellor draws flak

GU’s former academicians, administrators term proposal as ‘impractical and odd’

Panaji: The proposal of the Goa University to have the Chief Minister as its Pro-Chancellor has been termed as “impractical and odd” idea by former academicians and administrators of the university.

Incidentally, former chief minister Manohar Parrikar had rejected a similar proposal in the past. An official, who worked in Parrikar’s office, recalled that Parrikar was not convinced about the proposal.

“Parrikar was of the opinion that appointing the Chief Minister as Pro-Chancellor of the Goa University would create an additional power centre at the university, that would clash with the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, as well as with the department of higher education,” he recalled, pointing out, “Parrikar was very much satisfied with the existing hierarchy at the Goa University.”

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had recently in the state legislative assembly announced that henceforth the Chief Minister would be the Pro-Chancellor of the GU.

Sawant had told the House that the government should have its representative at the GU, and therefore, the Chief Minister would be the Pro-Chancellor at the university.

“Government will move a related bill at the next assembly session,” he had further informed.

Former GU vice-chancellor Dilip Deobagkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the constitution/statutes of some universities have a provision for appointment of Pro-Vice Chancellor but never a Pro-Chancellor.

“In India, the Chancellor of any university is generally the Governor of the state,” he observed.

Deobagkar elaborated that the Pro-Vice Chancellor is a deputy to the Vice-Chancellor of a university and performs the duties of the Vice-Chancellor in his absence.

“However, no nominee of the government, including the Chief Minister, is appointed on this position, and the Pro-Vice Chancellor is either an academicians or an educationist,” he noted.

A senior official in the department of higher education told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the proposal to have a Pro-Chancellor for the GU had actually come from GU Vice-Chancellor Varun Sahani, and was not a suo motu decision of the Chief Minister.

“The department of higher education has not yet received any written direction from the government to start the process of appointment of Pro-Chancellor for the Goa University,” he maintained, pointing out that the related exercise cannot be started without a written order.

The GU is an autonomous body receiving major funding from the state government. The Governor is the Chancellor of this university and if a Pro-Chancellor is to be appointed then either the state legislative assembly needs to amend the Goa University Act, 1984, or promulgate a related ordinance.

Former GU registrar Vijayendra Kamat said that it is absurd to put the proposal for appointment of Chief Minister as a Pro-Chancellor before the government.

“The government presently has three to four of its representatives and the Governor has his/her one representative on the executive council of the Goa University, which is the highest decision making body of the university,” Kamat pointed out, further questioning the need for another government representative on the university in the form of Chief Minister.

Yet another former GU registrar termed the entire exercise of appointment of Chief Minister as Pro-Chancellor of the university as “absurd”. “It was unnecessary on the part of the present Vice-Chancellor of Goa University to send this proposal to government,” he observed, observing that the proposal could have been sent as the Vice-Chancellor must have felt that Chief Minister being a Pro-Chancellor of the university, would help the university proposals before the government – especially those related to finance – get quick clearance.