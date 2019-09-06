Coach booked for raping minor swimmer

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

A case of rape and criminal intimidation was registered against a swimming coach by Mapusa police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old minor female swimmer, who is a national junior gold medalist.

Ironically, the swimming coach was booked on Teachers’ Day. The accused, identified by police as Surajit Ganguly, is presently on the run and a search is on to arrest him.

According to the Mapusa police, the incident occurred between March 14 and August 28 wherein the alleged accused molested the victim, who was undergoing training under his supervision.

The incident came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents, who subsequently moved to their native place in West Bengal and approached the local police there and filed a complaint on September 3.

Police said that following the complaint, the West Bengal police intimated their Mapusa counterparts by sending the complainant copy via email. As the complaint was written in Bengali, the Mapusa police had to arrange for a translator after which they registered a First Information Report against the coach Ganguly under Section 354 (molestation), Section 376 (rape) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act and Sections 6 and 8 of POCSO Act.

Police sources said that the victim was residing in Mapusa along with her parents in rented premises. Sources said that the accused was known to the victim, as he had trained her earlier at her native place.

Sources also said that the accused used to visit the victim at her rented premises in the absence of her parents and molest her.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon was present at the Mapusa police station along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Prabhudessai on Thursday afternoon.

“Since the victim is not in Goa, we got in touch with West Bengal police and obtained the complaint filed by her father. In this connection, we have registered a case of rape and our investigation is in progress,” said Prasoon.

Meanwhile, president of Swimming Federation of India Digambar Kamat had cautioned the Goa government during the recently concluded monsoon session of the state assembly on the alleged ‘harassment’ that young female swimmers have been facing in Goa.

Speaking in the assembly in his capacity as leader of the Opposition and Margao MLA, during the discussions on demands which included sports, Kamat had said that female swimmers were subjected to harassment by male coaches. However, he had not clarified whether the harassment was sexual or physical.

“Parents are complaining. I have received complaints against coaches and I can’t even tell you what kind of complaints those are,” he had said while requesting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar to appoint female coaches in the swimming discipline.

Kamat, who also holds the topmost post in the Goa Swimming Association, had even recommended the name of a female coach to Ajgaonkar and Sawant, urging them to recruit her.

When questioned whether he was referring to the sacked coach Surajit Ganguly, who has been accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl who was training under him, Kamat took a U-turn on his own statement on Thursday and denied that he had received any complaint either in writing or verbally against any coach.

“Unless and until something is received in writing, I cannot consider it as a complaint. I never received anything either in writing or any parent communicated to me verbally,” he said.

“When I used to go to the pools, they (parents) used to tell me to see that a female coach is appointed and I feel they might have been saying it because they had some apprehensions in their mind. On that basis, I must have spoken in the assembly,” he added.