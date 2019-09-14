Coach Levinio to select final 20 today

NT NETWORK

Bambolim

Levinio Pereira, coach for the Goa team for the Santosh Trophy West Zone Qualification will pick his final twenty players for the competition today and is expected to settle for a mix of experience and fresh legs.

Goa starts its campaign on September 23 against Rajasthan at the GFA stadium in Duler and going by the practice with the thirty probables on the final day, Levinio does not look short of talent.

Chaitan Komrapant, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ribhav Sardesai and Stendly Fernandes could be the fresh legs that Levinio may use in the midfield and upfront along with the experience of seasoned Joaquim Abranches in scoring.

The Salgaocar coach may leave the defensive duties to experienced players from Dempo Sports Club and Sporting Clube de Goa with Sarineo Fernandes of FC Goa being given a chance to represent his state for the first time.

Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli form part of the West Zone qualification group. Goa plays Madhya Pradesh on September 25 and the last match against Dadar and Nagar Haveli is scheduled for September 27.

The twenty players shortlisted today, according to a press release issued by GFA, will not be able to play for their respective teams in any Goa Police Cup matches.