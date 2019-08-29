Coast Guard holds interaction with Canacona fishermen

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Coast Guard conducted a community interaction programme with fishermen at Saleri Cola, Canacona on August 26 to sensitize the local fishing populace about safety and security at sea as well as providing impetus to the Government of India flagship programme ‘swachh Sagar Abhiyan’’.

During the interaction the fishermen were sensitised about the present security scenario and the important role they play as eyes and ears at sea. The fisherfolk were encouraged to share any untoward/ suspicious activities at sea with Indian coast guard and other stake holders.

The fishing populace was also briefed about various safety precautions to be adhered whilst operating at sea, including use of safety equipment and gears. The fishermen were advised to carry all life saving equipment, boat registration papers including biometric ID cards and Aadhar cards during their fishing expeditions. They were also advised to operate in groups/buddy system, so that they can help each other during emergency situations and inform coast guard and other authorities.

The fishing community was also apprised about the role of coast guard and job opportunities in the service. They were encouraged to join and serve the

nation.