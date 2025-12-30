Coastal authority sets rapid EIA condition for Panaji jetty project

RND directed to appear before GCZMA to make presentation

Panaji: The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has directed the River Navigation Department to submit a Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment before granting approval for the reconstruction and extension of the existing jetty at the Old Secretariat in Panaji.

A site inspection was carried out on January 21, 2025, by GCZMA experts and a field surveyor. The proposal, submitted by the Director of the River Navigation Department on October 30 seeks permission to extend the existing RCC jetty structure across the Mandovi river.

During the inspection, several environmental concerns were noted. The proposed site, located near properties bearing PTS numbers 35/37 and 35/38 in Panaji lies about 9.2 metres from the Mandovi river boundary and falls entirely under the CRZ-IVB category. Mangrove vegetation was observed along the periphery of the proposed construction site, raising concerns over possible ecological impact.

As per the proposal, the jetty is planned as an L-shaped structure with two arms measuring 25 metres and 15 metres. It will have RCC piles founded up to sound rock level, with a pile diameter of 75 mm. The deck will have a width of five metres, expanding to 10 metres near the platform area, and the permanent structure will rise 2.50 metres from the pile cap to the top of the deck slab.

GCZMA has stressed that the Rapid EIA must assess potential impacts on river ecology, benthic life, mangroves and marine biodiversity, and ensure compliance with CRZ Notification 2011, particularly norms related to foreshore facilities and waterfront development.

The department has been directed to appear before the authority to make a detailed presentation and provide clarifications on environmental safeguards and construction methodology.