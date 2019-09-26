Collector orders fencing of 25 quarries by Oct 10

Panaji: North Goa district administration has issued orders to the owners of 25 abandoned mines and quarries in Bicholim, Bardez and Sattari talukas to install fencing or warning boards around the boundary of abandoned quarries and percolation mine pits to prevent deaths of people particularly children by accidentally falling into such pits.

The collector has given 15 days deadline that is time till October 10 to the mine owners to fence the boundary or install warning boards prohibiting diving and swimming near such quarries and pits in the said districts at their own cost failing which action will be taken against the defaulters.

Taking a serious view of the recent incident of drowning of four students in a water-filled laterite quarry in Tuem, district collector R Menaka on September 16 had directed the mamlatdars in mining talukas to identify unfenced abandoned quarries and mining pits and inform the administration within a week.

Accordingly the mamlatdars had conducted inspection and have submitted a report to the collector’s office which identified 11 abandoned laterite quarries and mining pits in Bicholim, around six in Bardez and eight in Sattari taluka that lack barriers and fencing and appropriate warning signs for the purpose of discouraging entry.

“As a precautionary measure, fencing of such quarries which get filled with rainwater during the monsoon should be taken up immediately as mostly children are victims as they are prone to playing in water, without realising the depth of such pits,” an official from collector’s office said.

The collector will also hold meeting with the mines department to know whether any mine closure plans in view of safety and security has ever been implemented to prevent access to surface openings, and excavations before the mine is closed.