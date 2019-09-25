Collector puts Colva VP on notice over illegal commercial activities

NT NETWORK

Margao

South Goa Collector Ajit Roy has issued a show cause notice to the secretary of the Colva panchayat asking why land transferred to it for the purpose of construction of panchayat ghar should not be reverted and vested in the government in view of illegal commercial activities.

The government had allocated land admeasuring 500 square metres under survey number 25/2 and survey number 25/8 of village of Colva to the village panchayat in 1992 for the purpose of construction of panchayat ghar.

The director of tourism had earlier this year informed the collector’s office that commercial activities were being carried out in the premises and had sought action. The tourism department had in a letter issued to the Colva secretary in 2013 directed the panchayat to stop the commercial activities carried out in the Panchayat Ghar, Colva.

The collector has now issued a show cause notice to the secretary seeking an explanation. “The secretary of village panchayat of Colva is required to show cause within 30 days from the date of receipt of this notice as to why the land allocated under the above said order should not be reverted and vested in the government and possession taken over in view of such contravention,” said Roy in the notice.

He further said that if there was failure to comply with the directives, it would “be presumed that you have no say in the matter and appropriate action as per law will be followed.”