COMPREHENSIVE WIN

India women floor SL by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I

Visakhapatnam: Shafali Verma hit a blistering unbeaten 69 as India made short work of a paltry target to outclass Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Women’s T20 International here on Tuesday.

India now lead the five-match series 2-0 after another one-sided victory, having restricted Sri Lanka to a modest 128 for 9 through a collective display of disciplined bowling from the spin trio of seasoned Sneh Rana, ably complemented by young spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani.

During the chase, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (14) fell cheaply but Shafali, enjoying new found confidence after a stellar show in the World Cup final, sent the bowlers on a leather-hunt during her 34-ball knock, winning it for her team in just 11.5 overs.

The hosts have now completed back-to-back successful chases within 15 overs which speaks volumes about the unit’s sky-high confidence.

Shafali’s innings had 11 punchy boundaries apart from a maximum.

Earlier, Rana impressed with 1/11, including a maiden, while Charani (2/23) and Vaishnavi (2/32) restricted Sri Lanka.