Breaking News

Conduct public hearing on marina project after CZMP : Fishermen

October 3, 2019 Video News 1 Views

Traditional fishermen have submitted a memorandum to the Additional Collector of Panaji asking the public hearing on marina project at Nauxi be held after the CZMP is finalised . The fishermen also accused the MPT of acting like a state within the state and leasing a long stretch of land in Nauxi to a private company for 30 years.

The fishermen say that in Environmenta Impact Assessment , the high tide line and low tide line have been finalised. They say this should actually be finalised only after the public hearing on the project.

Check Also

Dhavalikar says reduction of road tax proposal ill conceived

The former PWD and Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has come out strongly against the government …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011