Conduct public hearing on marina project after CZMP : Fishermen

Traditional fishermen have submitted a memorandum to the Additional Collector of Panaji asking the public hearing on marina project at Nauxi be held after the CZMP is finalised . The fishermen also accused the MPT of acting like a state within the state and leasing a long stretch of land in Nauxi to a private company for 30 years.

The fishermen say that in Environmenta Impact Assessment , the high tide line and low tide line have been finalised. They say this should actually be finalised only after the public hearing on the project.

