Cong attacks govt on GU CM proposed appointment, bridge corruption

The Congress has condemned and opposed the move to appoint the chief minister in the state as the pro councillor of the Goa university, calling it political motivated. Girish Chodankar, the state unit president also defended his allegations on corruption in the Atal Sethu light poles tender.

The Congress has attacked the proposal to make the chief minister a part of the Goa University top honchos.

And they are even more upset that the proposal is being moved by the vice chancellor. This they alleged is politically motivated and against all precedents and norms.

