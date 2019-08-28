Cong criticises govt for ‘dismal failure’ in fulfilling assurances

Panaji: The Congress party, on Tuesday, strongly criticised the government for its dismal failure in fulfilling the assurances given during the recently concluded monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly, including filling of potholes on Goan roads and provision of streetlights, before the forthcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

It also cautioned the government to initiate control taking measures for managing the prices of pulses, cereals and vegetables, since the rates of these already costly essential commodities are expected to further rise during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Leader of the Opposition, Digambar Kamat, addressing a press conference at the Congress House, along with the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said that apart from the pathetic state of the Goan roads, many of the culverts and bridges in Goa are in bad conditions.

“The Colvale bridge has developed cracks, as also the Borim bridge is in not-so-good condition,” Kamat added, pointing out that the Minister for Public Works Deepak Pauskar should, at the earliest, give directions to carry out structural audit of the bridges and culverts in the state.

“In fact, the situation is more serious as many major water pipelines pass over these bridges and culverts,” he noted.

Speaking further, the Leader of the Opposition said that the government should have a large water reservoir in the capital city, especially, after the recent water problem faced by the residents of Tiswadi taluka.

Recalling the assurance given by the Power Minister Nilesh Cabral to the state Legislative Assembly as regards providing 400 LED lights and fixtures to every constituency before Ganesh Chaturthi, Kamat said that neither the LED lights nor the electrical spares have been provided by the department of electricity to its respective sub-divisions. “This insensitive attitude would force people to spend the festival in darkness,” he observed.

He also said that the cost of the pulses, cereals and vegetables have skyrocketed, and as Belgaum and Kolhapur are unable to supply these items to Goa in required quantity, their prices would further escalate during the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kamat suggested that the department of civil supplies and consumer affairs should provide enough stock of these essential commodities to the Goa State Horticulture Corporation, so that the same could be supplied at a subsidised rate to the Goans, during the festival period.

“The government has made a provision of Rs 20 crore for this type of subsidy,” he informed, pointing out that the government should provide these items to people at a rate that existed last year.

In his briefing, Kamat expressed concern over the increasing cases of dengue in Goa, stating that the department of health should intervene and gear up its machinery to control the same.