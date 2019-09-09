Cong criticises govt over bad roads, power cuts; seeks CM’s apology

Panaji: Denouncing the state government for the hardships caused to the people due to the bad condition of roads and power cuts during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Girish Chodankar has sought a public apology from the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

In a press statement on Sunday, Chodankar alleged that the plight of the common man particularly people from the Hindu community who were harrowed by heavy rains was exacerbated due to the failure of the government to undertake repair of roads and provide uninterrupted power supply during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Accusing the chief minister of remaining silent on the alleged gross corruption issues, irregularities and scams which had come to the fore during monsoon session of Goa legislative assembly, Chodankar said that Sawant has indirectly supported the scams by not ordering inquiry and not taking action against his ministers, officials and agents.

“The BJP government headed by Sawant also caused suffering to the youth of Goa by making them stand in long queues to obtain application forms for jobs in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim,” Chodankar added.

Chodankar said that the insensitivity of the government was on display while declaring Goa as ODF when thousands of Goans are still not having proper toilet facilities adding, “The government has failed miserably in providing potholes-free roads before Ganesh Chaturthi. Many areas in the state remained in dark due to non-functioning of streetlights.”

Chodankar said that the Chief Minister has failed to come clean on the “scandal” to admit his close relative in GMC thereby doing injustice to the eligible students. He said, “The Chief Minister also tried to protect the Sports and Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar on Rs 61 crore Fatorda Stadium repairs scam, Rs 4.97 crore Goa International Travel Mart (GITM-2019) scam, illegal extension given to M/s Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd for beach cleaning work, illegal continuance of lifeguard services by the same company and scam in participation of road shows and exhibitions by Tourism department.”

‘‘The Chief Minister should either admit about his support to the corruption or take action against his Ministers who are completely exposed in corruption as per documents provided to the Goa legislative assembly,’’ he said.