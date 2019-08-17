Cong threatens to move court over water crisis

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Congress party on Friday raised doubts about the competence of the government for not having an alternative pipeline to supply water to the capital city, further adding that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) could also be filed in the court of law by it, for failure of the government to provide potable water to the public.

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (GPMCC) president Pratima Coutinho, addressing a press conference on Friday, at the Congress House said that it is shocking to see the women from Panaji fetching water from the wells due to failure of the government to provide potable water to the city.

“Panaji, which is the capital of Goa, and supposed to be a smart city, is reeling under water scarcity in the midst of monsoon,” she stated, pointing out that the government should have kept ready an alternative water pipeline for Panaji city, to be used in times of emergency.

Coutinho also said that now that the government has come out with a Minister for Waste Management, it should also appoint a minister for natural disaster. “If the government fails to provide basic necessities like water to the public, then the Congress may have to file a PIL in the court of law,” she warned.

Speaking further, the GPMCC president observed that the government is using its department of electricity to just collect revenue and not provide facilities to the public.

“People are dying due to electrocution including a father and son, in Ponda taluka; undue pressure is being exerted on the public exchequer because of the sub-standard material used by the department right from fuses and circuit breakers to feeders and transformers, the LED streetlights are not functioning, and the new electronic meters are running like water in turn giving out exorbitant bills to consumers,” Coutinho alleged, maintaining that the Power Minister Nilesh Cabral has no time to visit the electricity department’s office at Margao.

“If these things don’t stop immediately then the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee will be forced to take out a morcha, next week to the department of electricity,” she warned.

Coutinho also said that the roads around the state are full of potholes, causing grave inconvenience to people.