Cong wants explanation from CM on beach safety

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Referring to the freak accident wherein a tourist from Delhi died after he was struck by a lightning bolt at Candolim beach, the Congress party on Saturday raised questions over lifeguard services as well as expressed concern over safety of tourists on the beaches.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar claimed that there were no rescue vehicles and stretchers available at Candolim beach when the incident took place.

“As per videos posted on various social media platforms and reports from eyewitnesses, the injured tourist was lifted by the public with bare hands and taken to an ambulance which was parked at a distance. Chief

Minister Pramod Sawant should explain to Goans whether beach safety is in place and whether lifeguard services are available in Goa or not,” he said.

In a statement issued, the GPCC president said that Sawant should come clean on whether the emergency equipment, rescue vehicle etc were available or not when the incident took place at Candolim beach.

Chodankar said that the lifeguard and beach safety contract of the tourism department makes it mandatory for the contractor to provide equipment/infrastructure in good working condition. It is mandatory for the

contractor to have CCTV camera coverage on the beaches and high-powered cameras installed for night surveillance, he said.

“A clarification on availability of lifeguards and beach safety services is required for the benefit of the public as the tourist season has just commenced and the unfortunate incident happened on the same day when the first chartered flight landed in Goa,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Drishti, in a press release, said that when lightning struck the Delhi tourist the lifeguards were the first responders.

As per Drishti, after a massive thunder the lifeguards heard a scream for help and saw a man collapsed on the sand.

“Two lifeguards rushed to the spot and called for backup and initiated CPR. Immediately, 6 additional lifeguards rushed to assist and together the lifeguards assisted in the rescue operations. First aid and CPR continued to be administered to the injured

and his wife and they were rushed to the waiting ambulance on a spine board which was called for by the lifeguards. People present on the beach rushed to assist the lifeguards and followed instructions in

an attempt to help the couple and save their lives. While lifeguard Tulsidas accompanied the victim to the hospital,” says

Drishti.