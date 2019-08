Congress has alleged a 60 crore rupees scam in the Fatorda stadium upgradation work. The party has called for an inquiry into the alleged scam and suspension of the officials involved in the scam

The Government had recently spent 60 crore rupees for the repair and renovation of the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at Fatorda.

However, recently more than 300 roof sheets got blown away by gusty winds and fell on busy streets adjoining the stadium.