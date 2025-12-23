Congress boosts tally to 10 seats, banks on momentum to help party in 2027 elections

NT Reporter Panaji

Congress increased its presence in the Zilla Panchayat by winning 10 seats in the 50-seat polls, up from five seats in 2020. Of the 36 seats contested by the party, nine candidates emerged victorious—two in North Goa and eight in South Goa. The party also won the Guirdolim seat in South Goa after a gap of 15 years.

The Congress described the outcome as a step towards reclaiming the state and termed it a significant victory for the people of Goa.

“With Congress securing key seats across the state, we have built on our momentum from recent elections and demonstrated that the tide is turning,” said All India Congress Committee in-charge for Goa, Manikrao Thakare.

Referring to the distribution of winning seats, Thakare said this reflected “our growing support base, particularly in South Goa.” He said the improvement followed the party’s victory in the South Goa Lok Sabha seat in 2024, which he said sent a clear message against what he described as BJP mismanagement, corruption and neglect of issues such as unemployment, environmental degradation and the rising cost of living.

“The voters of Goa are fed up with the BJP’s empty promises and divisive politics. From crumbling infrastructure to failed economic policies, the current government has let down every Goan. Our gains in these rural body polls reflect the grassroots resurgence of Congress, powered by dedicated leaders and a vision for inclusive development, sustainable tourism and empowerment of panchayats,” Thakare said. He said the party was confident that the momentum would continue into the 2027 Goa Assembly elections. “We are confident that this momentum will propel us to a decisive win in the 2027 Goa Assembly elections,” Thakare said.