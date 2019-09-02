Congress demands resignation of Ajgaonkar

Panaji: The president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Girish Chodankar, on Sunday, demanded resignation of Manohar alias Babu Ajgaonkar as Sports Minister by owning moral responsibility for his failure to hold National Games in time, and so bringing a bad name to the state.

“The shameful act of Goa government to beg with the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) to once again postpone the National Games to 2020 is a clear indication of incompetency of the Chief Minister and SAG chairman Dr Pramod Sawant and Sports Minister Manohar alias Babu Ajgaonkar,” Chodankar stated in a press release issued here.

He demanded that Ajgaonkar should resign as Sports Minister holding moral responsibility for his failure to hold National Games in time and added, “I have doubts about the games actually taking place in 2020.”

The government has completely failed to create the infrastructure needed for the National Games despite repeated extensions given by IOC. It is a shame that the BJP government asked for postponement of the games due to its failure to complete works of various facilities required for the games in time, he said.

“It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has not taken any action against the Rs 61 crore scam exposed by the Congress party pertaining to repairs and refurbishment of Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at Fatorda-Margao. People need to know how the tin sheets from roof top were blown off after spending crores of rupees on repairs.

“I urge the chief minister to take a review of all the ongoing works of National Games and do an audit of expenditure incurred so far. There are various instances wherein exorbitant estimates are prepared and work orders given for much higher amounts. Duplication of works was also observed in many cases,” he added.

“If the government fails to take concrete steps to streamline things and curb rampant corruption in sports department, Congress party will be compelled to take appropriate steps,” he threatened.

“I would like to bring to the notice of the BJP government that both Lusofonia Games and National Games were allotted to Goa due to efforts taken by the then Congress government. The BJP government has failed to organise the games since 2012,” he

said.