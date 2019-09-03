Congress throws down gauntlet to CM on ODF status

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Congress on Monday termed the conferment of open defecation free status on Goa as a ‘farce’, claiming that the state government has not taken any initiative for providing toilets to households.

Throwing down the gauntlet to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ascertain the reality of ODF scenario in the state, Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar said, “I challenge Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to choose any area in the state… he can either come with me or our Opposition leader Digambar Kamat… we will show him what is the ground reality.”

In a surprise move, state’s mission director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Gopal Parsekar on August 31 issued a certificate confirming that both North Goa district and South Goa district have been declared ODF.

“The state government officers who have certified Goa as an ODF state are puppets and are following the orders without verifying or checking the facts and figures,” Chodankar maintained.

Stating that the present dispensation is chasing only ‘projections’, he said the government is here for making a show and nothing else.

The BJP government is far away from the reality, he observed, accusing it of forcing students to sign on forms so as to achieve the ODF status on “paper”.

Kamat accused the government of manipulating figures to declare Goa as an ODF state.

Goa has been declared 100 per cent open defecation free. This is expected from a government which has mastered the art of manipulating facts and figures to create a fake feeling of achhe din, he tweeted on Sunday.