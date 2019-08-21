Congress workers asked to strengthen party at booth level

Margao: The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), on Tuesday, celebrated 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

The party announced year-long activities across the state to remember senior national leaders.

Acknowledging the party’s poor performance at the recently held parliamentary elections, the party workers were asked to strengthen the party at booth level.

Party leaders, including South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, leader of opposition Digambar Kamat, Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro, senior leader Eduardo Faleiro and GPCC president Girish Chodankar remembered Gandhi and highlighted his contribution to the growth of India.

“Rajiv Gandhi put in much effort and because of that we are benefited today. He was the person behind the strengthening of the panchayats and was instrumental in reducing the voting age. He launched Rojgar Yojana in rural areas, and was the youngest PM at 40 years,” said Eduardo Faleiro.

GPCC president Girish Chodankar announced the year long activities.

“On the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhiji, we are launching year-long activities in all of the 40 constituencies, which will be held with the help of frontal organisations. There will be programmes in all the districts dedicated to remind the youth of the efforts put in by leaders such as Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. We aim to reach out to youth, mahilas as well as students with this campaign,” he said.

Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro also addressed the party workers.

“Today is an important day for us Goans. We need to introspect and plan our year ahead. We may have lost the parliamentary elections but there is a silver lining to it. We will have to study why we lost and take steps to make a comeback,” he said.

He urged party president Chodankar to prepare a roadmap involving all the party organisations and block offices.

Ponda MLA Ravi Naik said, “If the leaders and MLAs themselves fight for power, there will be no work done. In the next elections, this must not happen. There should not be any backstabbing. Power should be used to help the people of the constituencies,” he said.