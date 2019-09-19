Connecting with the community

The Verna Police Station led by police inspector, Sandesh Chodankar along with the Verna Police ‘Crocs and Cops’ community policing unit led by Anish Quenim delivered a talk to the youth of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Nagoa. The programme was initiated by the Nagoa Panchayat and the members of the church. Chodankar and Quenim spent time with the youth, educating them about the various crises they are exposed to. The talk was also aimed at building relations with this section of community and explaining the importance of assisting the jurisdiction to maintain peace and harmony.