Construction of 100 model anganwadi centres across state will take time: Vishwajit

Panaji: Minister for Women and Child Development Vishwajit Rane, on Thursday, announced to launch an economic cell by December 19 “to empower women into the mainstream of the economy through skills, innovation, trade and inclusive business,” by tying up with a listed NGO.

Rane was speaking at the concluding programme of Poshan Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission) under scheme for holistic nourishment to improve nutritional status of children up to 6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The department has celebrated the month of September as Rashtriya Poshan Maah under the mission, and conducted 13,500 activities during the month and reached out to 2.50 lakh lactating women, mother and child providing nutrition and creating awareness on low birth weight babies, stunting growth, under nutrition and prevalence of anemia.

The Minister said that the cell will be run by women and child development department through child development programme officer and angawadi workers, in association with self help groups.

While addressing the large gathering of anganwadi workers and helpers at the function, Rane said the department should not be restricted only to giving doles but to work beyond its objective to create opportunities and platform for women to stand on their own feet.

He said that plastic ban can be looked upon as an opportunity for the women to make and sell cloth bags as an alternative to single-use plastic bags.

The Minister said there is a tremendous passion among women to start business on their own.

He said that construction of 100 model anganwadi centres across the state will take time because of unavailability of land and also delay in getting permission from the TCP for those for which land has already been identified.

“There has been the issue of availability of land and where we have got land it has got stuck at the TCP for approval. We have asked child development programme officers to identify land to spread out the model anganwadi centres across the state,” he informed.