Consumer Protection Council to document potholes

Potholes have brought misery to a lot of people and the victims could not do anything about it. Not any more. In the latest accident at Colmorod, the rider’s leg was fractured. The South Goa District Consumer Protection Committee is now planning on documenting potholes measuring their depth and size. They will also help victims file cases against the concerned departments.

The Sub-committee on road safety of South Goa District Consumer Protection Council held a meeting on Tuesday in Margao to prepare agenda for the Consumer Protection Council meeting that will be held shortly. Officials of Transport Department and Traffic Police attended the meeting,

