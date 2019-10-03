Controversial daycare centre not registered with DWCD

Ponda: The controversial day care centre at Shantinagar, Ponda is not registered with the Directorate of Women and Child Development (DWCD), reveals sources from DWCD. Police have added the name of the daycare centre owner Khus Khaitan as one of the accused for allegedly feeding milk spiked with tobacco to a 21-month-old girl child.

DWCD director Deepali Naik said that the department has written to the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) to inquire in the operation of the daycare centre at Shantinagar Ponda. And the department is waiting for the GSCPCR report.

According to a senior police officer the daycare centre have to register themselves with DWCD under the Goa Children’s Act and Juvenile Justice Act. “Operating a daycare without registration and documentation is illegal and liable for action” the official said.

Meanwhile Ponda police had summoned the owner of the Sunshine Worldwide School cum daycare centre identified as Khus Khaitan from Old Goa and after interrogating him has added his name in the FIR as one of the accused responsible for drugging the toddler at the daycare centre.

It may be recalled that, officials of the daycare centre including its manager Gauri Kamat were booked by police for allegedly feeding milk spiked with tobacco to a 21-month-old girl on September 19, based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, who is a professor at the Goa Engineering College.