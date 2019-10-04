Cortalim-Agacaim road stretch witnesses frequent dangerous lane cutting, overtaking from wrong side

Panaji: The road stretch along the national highway from Cortalim to Agacaim was found to witness frequent dangerous lane cutting and overtaking from the wrong side.

This was found during a special drive by the Goa traffic police.

These traffic offences are one of the reasons for road accidents and it also causes traffic jams, police have said. Last month, the police conducted a 10-day special drive against traffic violations such as drunk driving, over-speeding, dangerous driving/riding, without motor vehicle licence, dangerous lane cutting and overtaking from wrong side.

During the drive, police booked 550 motorists for dangerous lane cutting while for overtaking from the wrong side 290 motorists were penalised.

“Most of such violations were noticed and booked along the road stretch from Cortalim to Agacaim,” said DySP, traffic, Dharmesh Angle adding that, “dangerous lane cutting and overtaking from the wrong side is dangerous for self as well as other road users as it can lead to accidents.”

According to the police such riding/driving habits also add to the existing traffic issue due to the ongoing work of the expansion of the national highway and the construction work for the new bridge on the Zuari river.

During the drive, 200 motorists were booked for riding/driving under the influence of alcohol, overspeeding 175, dangerous riding/driving 160 and without motor vehicle licence 200 violators were penalised.

The state saw 13 per cent rise in road accident deaths in the first 8 months compared to the previous year. According to the information, 191 persons died in road accidents during the period from January to August, while last year during the same period, 169 persons had died. Incidentally, in 2018 there was over 20 per cent decline in road accident deaths, 328 died in 2017 whereas 262 had died in 2018, informed the police.

Referring to the measure taken to minimize road accidents, the police said that strict enforcement of traffic laws is carried out.

“Special drives are being organized from time to time apart from regular enforcement of traffic laws. The focus is on quality prosecution, which has direct bearing on reducing traffic accidents,” informed the police.