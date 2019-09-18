COTPA cases booked in Vasco; bars, restaurants fined

Vasco: The Mormugao taluka enforcement squad (MTES) on Monday conducted inspections in Vasco to check violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The enforcement squad booked cases for violation, under Section 4 and 6 (a) and recovered fines of Rs 2,600 mainly from bars, restaurants and hotels.

The squad which was led by joint mamlatdar Mormugao (III) Dhiren Banavalikar and GOACAN co-ordinator were accompanied by the Mormugao mamlatdar office staff and the police personnel attached to Vasco police station wherein they noticed violations of section 4 of COTPA even in a bank and a fair price shop. A report will be sent to the office of the district collector South.

To ensure the compliance of Section 4 of COTPA in bars, restaurants and hotels the, taluka enforcement squad will recommend the district collector south for a joint meeting with the chief officer Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) and officials of the departments of Food and Drug Administration, Excise, Civil Supplies and Tourism.

As a follow up to the recent meeting of the district level co-ordination committee for tobacco control held in Margao, the Mormugao taluka enforcement squad will focus on the new specific health warning for tobacco product packs applicable from September 1 and revised guidelines for tobacco free educational institutions in its future drives.