Country moving towards authoritarian state: Rahul

October 5, 2019 National News 1 Views

Wayanad (Kerala): Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that everyone in the country and the  world knows what’s going in our country.

 “The country is moving towards an authoritarian state and people who speak against the  government or the Prime Minister are being put in jail, the media is being crushed.

 “Presently an ideological fight is going on in the country and it’s about if the country be ruled by  one person and one ideology and all the others should shut their mouth,” asked Gandhi angrily.

 He was speaking to the media after visiting his constituency Wayanad to show solidarity with  the protesters opposing night traffic ban on the national highway passing through Bandipur Tiger  Reserve in Kerala.

Gandhi asked whether the country was for just 15 people who have got tax benefits to the  tune of Rs 1,25,000 lakh crores.

 “The GDP growth is not visible now and not only people are being crushed, tax benefits are  given to 15 people. People of Kerala have to beg to get money for NREGA and loans. In the ideological battle, the Congress believes in divergent views as our country has different  languages, cultures, while the BJP believes in one man and one ideology,” said  Gandhi.

In Wayanad, he also took part in the development council meeting organised by the district  authorities.

