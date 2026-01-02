Court halts Unity Mall work at Chimbel

NT Reporter

Panaji

The North Goa principal district court has ordered a halt to the ongoing construction of the Unity Mall at Chimbel, and directed Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) to maintain status quo at the site until January 8, 2026.

“The respondent no.1 is directed to stop further construction and to maintain status quo till the application for interim relief is decided on merits,” said Irshad Agha, principal district judge. The Unity Mall, a GTDC project on the ecologically sensitive Toyyar Lake wetland, has been facing fierce opposition from residents and environmentalists.

Villagers in Chimbel resorted to hunger strike to protest the project, alleging that authorities ignored an order of the Panaji sessions court halting the

construction.

Last week, the Tourism Department said that the construction licence granted to the project had been taken on record by the district court.

“Importantly, no stay order has been issued against the project, thereby legally permitting construction activities to continue,” the department

had said.

Protestors said the agitation will continue and enter the second phase, adding that a mahasabha will be held on January 4.

The demonstration gained momentum after locals claimed that the Chimbel village panchayat issued a construction licence despite the court order being in effect until January 8.

The panchayat had initially denied permission after three gram sabha resolutions rejected the controversial project.

GTDC challenged this before the Tiswadi block development officer (BDO), who ordered licence issuance within 24 hours on November 27, 2025.

Appeals reached the Directorate of Panchayats, which upheld the BDO’s order. However, eventually the sessions court, where Govind Shirodkar, chairman of the Chimbel biodiversity management committee and wetland Toyyar Lake, secured the ‘stay’.

Shirodkar recalled that there was no construction activity at the site till December 21. However, as soon as the zilla panchayat election results were declared, work at the site started again.

Shirodkar alleged that government authorities have insulted the court by allowing work to continue despite the ‘stay’.

“We again filed a contempt application in the court. Today, the court ordered that the stay will remain till January 8 and asked all parties to maintain status quo,” he said.

Ajay Kholkar, a resident of Chimbel village, said the agitation would continue and would enter its second phase, adding that a mahasabha will be held on January 4.

“We call upon everyone to come and join us for this cause. In this meeting, we will discuss the future course of action,” Kholkar said.