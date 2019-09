Court throws formalin application out, complainant to take it further

The court has thrown out the application filed before it that a FIR be registered against unknown persons for using Formalin in fish. However, the complainant says that he would file a revision petition in the appropriate court on the issue.

The much discussed formalin issue has been regularly hitting the headlines.

However, this application by advocate Rajiv Gomes on the issue has now been thrown out. Now Gomes says tha the will take the issue forward.