Nagpur youth held by crime branch for `1.4cr forex fraud

NT reporter Panaji

The Goa cyber crime police arrested Rushabh Hanvate (23) from Nagpur, Maharashtra, in connection with an online forex trading fraud case involving a man from Sattari who lost over Rs 1.41 crore.

“It was revealed that the accused had received Rs 9.99 lakh in his bank account at Layer 1, which was subsequently routed to multiple accounts of his associates. Further analysis uncovered that this account was linked to nineteen other cyber fraud cases across India,” said Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta.

The incident occurred prior to December last year, police said. The complainant told the police that he was contacted through WhatsApp using multiple numbers and also through social media platforms.

The unidentified accused established contact with the complainant by posing as a potential bride who identified herself as ‘Samsiyabegaum’ on a free matrimonial site.

Police said that the accused then deceitfully induced the complainant into a fraudulent online forex trading platform by misrepresenting it as a legitimate investment avenue promising high returns on market trades. Under the false pretext of high returns, the complainant was coerced into transferring a total amount of Rs 1.41 crore through multiple transactions into different bank accounts.

Following an in-depth technical and financial investigation, police said the suspect was traced to Nagpur, Maharashtra.

A police team led by Police Sub-Inspector Navin Naik, under the supervision of SP Rahul Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police B V Shridevi, and Police Inspector Deepak Pednekar of the cyber crime police station, carried out the arrest.