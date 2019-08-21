Crops on 1,928 hectare area damaged in state

Panaji: A report submitted by the agriculture department to the government has revealed that crops on 1,928 hectare area have been damaged, and 6,636 farmers have been affected in the state, due to flooding, which occurred in the first week of this month.

And, the total loss due to the crop damage is estimated to be around Rs 8.92 crore.

In North Goa, crops on 1,463 hectares of agriculture land have been damaged, and the loss is estimated to be Rs 6.74 crore; 4,763 farmers from the villages of Sattari, Sankhali, Bicholim and Pernem have been affected.

In South Goa, crops on 4,597 hectare of agriculture land have been damaged due to the heavy rains and flooding, and the loss is estimated to be Rs 2.4 crore; 1,573 farmers from Ponda, Dharbandora, Salcete, Quepem, Sanguem and Canacona have been affected.

As far as the damage to crops due to flooding in North Goa is concerned, Pernem taluka is the worst-affected.

According to the report, crops on 598 hectare of agriculture land have been damaged in Pernem with 1,762 farmers incurring a loss estimated to be Rs 1.27 crore.

Crops on 221 hectare of land have been damaged in Bicholim, with 480 farmers incurring a loss of around Rs 1.27 crore.

In Sankhali, crops on 117 hectares of land have been damaged, and 286 farmers have been affected and the loss is estimated at Rs 32.92 lakh.

In Sattari, crops on a total land of 94 hectare have been damaged, wherein 1,003 farmers have incurred a loss of Rs 95 lakh.

In South Goa, 849 farmers have lost their crops that were grown on 235 hectare of land, and the loss is estimated at Rs 1.25 crore in the Ponda taluka.

In Salcete, 501 farmers have lost crops worth Rs 47.75 lakh grown on a 191 hectares of land.

Loss of Rs 17.75 lakh is estimated in Dharbandora taluka, wherein crops on 20 hectare of land have been damaged and 118 farmers have been affected.

In Sanguem, crops grown on 5.4 hectares of land have been damaged and 36 farmers have been affected and estimated loss stands at Rs 11.81 lakh.

Crops on around 4.3 hectare of land have been damaged in Canacona wherein 52 farmers have incurred a loss of around Rs 95 lakh, and in Quepem, crops on 4 hectare of land have been damaged and 17 farmers have been affected, with the loss estimated at

Rs 56,000.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who is also Agriculture Minister, said that for the first time Goa witnessed huge loss of agriculture crops due to the heavy rain and flooding.

Kavlekar said that the agriculture department has Rs 1 crore for providing compensation to the affected farmers, and hence, he would request for more funds under the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

“We are trying to release first installment of compensation to the affected farmers before Ganesh Chaturthi,” he

added.

He said that the reports of estimated loss due to damage to agriculture crops have been prepared by the respective zonal agriculture offices, and added that once applications are received from the affected farmers, the government will try to release at least 50 per cent compensation before the Ganesh festival.

The Agriculture Minister also admitted that the rate fixed for compensation for paddy, banana trees and other crops by the department is very less compared to the losses the farmers have suffered,

and added that he is of the opinion that it should be enhanced so that the farmers get reasonable compensation.