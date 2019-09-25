Crowning glory

NT BUZZ

Sumaiya Shaikh from Ponda was crowned as ‘Miss International Goa 2019’ at the hands of Miss India International 2018, Tanishqa Bhosle and managing director, Ulhas Jewellers, Vikram Verlekar at the grand finale held at The Crown Goa, Panaji. Sumaiya also won the subtitle of ‘Miss Glamorous’. Sumaiya will be representing Goa in the upcoming Miss India International 2019 scheduled to be held in Jaipur on September 29.

The title of ‘First Runner Up’ was won by Diana Mathews Jackson from Porvorim while the title of ‘Second Runner Up’ was won by Divya Valvaikar from Vasco.

Twelve contestants competed for the crown in the grand finale. In the subtitle category, the title of ‘beautiful skin’ was won by Wanisha Sharma; ‘beautiful hair’ was won by Roji Raj; ‘beautiful smile’ was won by Naaznin Xec; ‘best walk’ was won by Divya Valvaikar; ‘perfect figure’ was won by Arhana Feroze and ‘Miss Photogenic’ was won by Khushboo Shah.

The panel of judges comprised Miss India International 2018 Tanishqa Bhosle; Bhakti Dempo; fashion photographer, Prasad Pankar; director, Ulhas Group, ShwetaVerlekar; Mrs Goa 2018, Heather Fernandes and cine actor, Kevin D’mello. The costumes were designed by Anusha Shaikh, make-up by Farrah Lobo and choreography by Manisha Madgaonkar. The show was hosted by actor and model, Merlyn D’Silva and directed by Thasveer Salim.