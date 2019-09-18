Culvert connecting Valpoi-Nagargao road project hits dead-end

ABDULLA KHAN | NT

Valpoi: A culvert connecting Valpoi-Nagargao road which will ease traffic to Valpoi bus stand has been an unfortunate victim of stringent forest law which prohibits cutting of four wild trees grown on the proposed widened stretch.

With the growing population and the inflow of commuters to Nagargao panchayat and Valpoi bus stand on a daily basis, the present infrastructure including the narrow stretch and a culvert are unable to handle the congestion.

“Taking cognizance of many accidents reported in the past few years, we have demanded to widen this stretch including the culvert as PWD have approved and started the project. However, recently we heard that the project is facing a hurdle due to the forest department objecting to the cutting of wild trees which are in the proposed site” said Valpoi Municipal Council chairperson Akhtar Shah.

It is understood that after getting the financial approval from the department, Valpoi PWD officials have geared up in shifting the water supply pipeline which has been completed. Even foundation stone was laid at the hands of VMC chairperson. However, the fate of the project is lying on the NOC of the forest department and if sources are to be believed then the forest department prohibits cutting of trees in the proposed site.

When contacted a PWD official, on condition of anonymity said “The electric poles which is on the proposed site will be shifted in the coming week, however I am not aware whether the forest department (Ponda section office) will grant us NOC to cut down four wild trees”.