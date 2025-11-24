Cunchelim comunidade rejects ‘amendment’ on structure regularisation

NT Reporter | Mapusa

The Cunchelim comunidade has become the latest to oppose the recently passed amendment allowing regularisation of illegal structures on comunidade land, stating that the rates fixed by the government are far below market value.

An extraordinary general body meeting of the Cunchelim comunidade was held under the chairmanship of president Ryan Braganza, in the presence of attorney Michael Carasco, treasurer Avadot Swar and others.

The meeting discussed the amendment to Article 372-B of Goa Legislative Diploma No. 2070, which pertains to the regularisation of illegal structures constructed on comunidade land and its implications for Cunchelim.

During the meeting, gaunkars voiced strong

objections to the state government’s move, saying that the regularisation rates offered are very low compared to current market prices. They said the rate fixed at Rs 2,500 as of 2014 under the scheme is not acceptable and rejected the proposed regularisation of structures.

When contacted, president Ryan Braganza said the body had rejected the amendment as the rates fixed by the government were not satisfactory to the general body.