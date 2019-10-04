Cuncolim ride Alister brace

Sao Jose de Areal: A brilliant brace of goals from attacking medio Alister Fernandes was enough for Cuncolim Union to register a well deserved 2-0 win against St Rock’s Youth Club, Majorda and enter the semi-finals of Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament played at Padribhat grounds, Sao Jose de Areal on Thursday.

Resorting to some dazzling array of passes and good build up from the middle, both teams tried to outwit each other but met with stiff resistance from the back four of both the teams.

Even though some chances fell to both teams in the first half, the teams trooped out without finding the mark.

The goal keepers of both teams came under pressure starting midway of the first session, though there were a few raids in the initial stages of the match which were fritted away due to some wayward shooting.

St Rock’s Youth Club, Majorda keeper Roland Fernandes looked calm and composed as he gathered the ball off some shots directed to him in the first session. But as the match progressed, pressure began to mount on Majorda team with Cuncolim’s Bharat Gaonkar, Alister Fernandes and Sangam Gaonkar carrying out some dangerous raids towards the 44th minute of play.

St Rock’s Youth Club also pressed hard through Roygen Pereira and Fane Fernandes who kept the tempo of the match quite hot as they combined well with each other but could not get past the rival keeper Jerico Dias who proved to be a good pair of hands.

The action in the second session continued in the same vein with both teams falling back to defend their fort and pushing hard to find the mark.

But suddenly, Cuncolim Union went into the offensive and with some meticulous moves and dashing forays initiated from both the flanks, completely took the steam of St Rock’s Youth Club, Majorda leaving

them totally stunned as the Cuncolim lads came up with two great goals.

After much resistance from St Rock’s defense, Cuncolim Union went into the lead in the 46th minute when attacking medio Alister Fernandes unleashed a powerful left footer

that crashed to the far corner of St Rock’s Youth Club’s nets.

Alister Fernandes was at it again in the 68th minute when he bulged the nets following a free kick to score his brace of goals for the day.

St Rock’s Flesban Ferrao made a good try to get a goal in favour of his team but the Cuncolim Union keeper rose high to grab the ball safely.

Had St Rock’s strikers been accurate in their shooting abilites, they could have converted the chances they had into goals and come up atleast with a goal to reduce the margin which did not happen as their strikers lost concentration once inside the rival box.

Cuncolim Union will now meet Sporting Club of Davorlim in the semi-final.