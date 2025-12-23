Curchorem belt opts for saffron; Rivona win sealed after recount

NT Reporter Curchorem

BJP candidates won the Zilla Panchayat constituencies of Rivona, Barcem, Xeldem and Sanvordem once again, with margins ranging from a narrow 19 votes to over 2,000 votes.

In Rivona, BJP candidate Rajeshree Rajesh Gaonkar won by a margin of 19 votes. Initially, she was declared elected by a margin of 14 votes, following which GFP candidate Sahidnya Gaonkar demanded a recount. After the recount, Rajeshree was declared the winner with 6,329 votes, while Sahidnya secured 6,310 votes. AAP candidate Tejaswini Gaonkar polled 468 votes.

MLA Subhash Phal Dessai told reporters that the narrow Rivona victory was due to opposition candidates and their supporters raising the issue that Rajeshree was not from the Rivona ZP constituency but from the Barcem area. “They tried to convince voters that the BJP had insulted women from Rivona by fielding a candidate from outside the constituency, which adversely affected BJP’s voting,” he said.

In Barcem, BJP candidate Anjali Velip defeated Congress candidate Roshan Velip by a margin of 621 votes. Anjali polled 5,541 votes, while the Congress candidate secured 4,920 votes.

“Anjali Velip is active and efficient and has done good work in the constituency,” said Phal Dessai.

In Xeldem, BJP candidate Sidharth Gauns Desai defeated Congress candidate Rosario Fernandes by a margin of over 2,000 votes. Sidharth polled 3,321 votes, while Rosario secured 1,239 votes.

Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral said they were successful in electing Sidharth Gauns Desai as they went door to door and covered almost the entire constituency, while opposition candidates failed to do so. He said Sidharth had carried out several developmental works over the last five years, which voters acknowledged.

In Sanvordem, BJP candidate Mohan Gaonkar won by defeating independent candidate AatishGaonkar by 918 votes. Mohan secured 5,590 votes, while Aatish polled 4,672 votes.