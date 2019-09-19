Curchorem vendors demand action against ‘outsiders’

Curchorem: The vegetable, fruit and flower vendors doing business in the vendors’ zone situated in SUDA market area have demanded that outsiders should not be allowed to sell their vegetables or fruits in the market area especially at the Sunday bazaar.

A delegation of agitated vendors met the Curchorem MLA in his office and put forth their grievances. MLA Cabral reportedly assured them that he would look into the matter and will try to resolve the problem.

Later the vendors met the chief officer of CCMC Ajay Gaude and chairperson Balkrishna Hodarkar and informed them how the sopo collector is charging them excessively.

They also complained that the sopo collector does not issue them receipts of the sopo. They further informed the chief officer that their business is hampered when some fruit and vegetable vendors come with truck loads of vegetables and fruits and sell them by sitting on the roadsides especially on Sunday bazaar.

Another vendor Sapna Naik demanded that the fruit and vegetable vendors who come from outside Curchorem should not be allow to sell their goods by sitting beside the roadside but they should be accommodated in the vendors zone where there is sufficient space. Naik said that if their demand is not met then they will be forced to sit near the roadsides and carryout their business.

Chief officer Ajay Gaude said that the demands made by the vendors are genuine. Gaude said that the sopo collector is supposed to issue a receipt after getting the payment and if he refuses to issue the receipt then the vendors should not pay him the sopo. He also appealed to the vendors to contact him on his mobile if they have any such complaint related to their business.