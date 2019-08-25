Curtorim Gymkhana triumph tie-breaker; enter semis

NT NETWORK

Chandor

Curtorim Gymkhana entered the quarterfinals of 46th Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy Football Tournament defeating CRC, Chinchinim 6-4 via the tie breaker played at Chandor grounds on Saturday.

The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time.

Despite having some glorious chances to find the mark in the first half, the teams shared a goal each in the second half of play.

Both the teams started on a cautious note, gauzing each other’s strength while probing to find gaps.

The teams kept the ball low and resorting to some quick short passes at both the ends.

As the match wore on the teams slowly went into an attacking mode with Curtorim Gymkhana having three good chances which saw Milagres Fernandes, Johsley Gomes and Aliston Fernandes come quite close to scoring.

CRC Chinchinim’s attack mostly revolved around Chadel Fernandes whose speedy runs down the right flank created quite a flutter as he began to send some long shots which missed the mark narrowly.

The defence of both sides looked strong and even as the pace of the match increased by a few nothes in the last few minutes of the first session of play, the goal keepers of both the teams displayed some spectacular saves.

Curtorim Gymkhana went into the lead through a goal scored by Milagres Fernandes who found the mark in the 46th minute after he collected a nice forward pass which he smartly utilised with an angular effort to beat the rival keeper, sending the ball to the far end of the nets.

However, CRC Chinchinim got even with with persistent efforts and found the leveller in the minute 55th minute through Joyson Fernandeas who easily beat Curtorim Gymkhana keeper Johnson Bhagat.

In the tie breaker Curtorim Gymkhana proved to be the better shooters scoring accurately through Joshley Gomes, Savio Fernandes, Allen Peixote, Johnson Bhagat and Allison

Fernandes.

CRC, Chinchinim could find the mark only through Kidrron Fernandes, Tristan Lopes and Jonathan Menezes.