Curtorim put up fine show, edge Betalbatim

Goals from Ariston Fernandes and Aleeward Mascarenhas enabled Curtorim Gymkhana to register a well deserved 2-1 win against Betalbatim Sporting and enter the semi-finals of CAC’s Three Kings Cup football tournament played at TB Cunha Sports Complex grounds on Saturday.

Starting the match on an attacking note Curtorim Gymkhana did not take much time to go into lead, as in the 12th minute the team created a great move which culminated into a goal.

A through pass from the middle eluded the Betalbatim defence and the ball fell towards attacking medio Ariston Fernandes who lost no time in sending it past the bewildered Betalbatim Sporting keeper Milton De Souza.

Betalbatim Sporting retaliated two minutes later when Savan Lotlikar sent a long shot which the Curtorim Gymkhana keeper Johnson Bhagat easily collected.

It was now the turn of Curtorim Gymkhana to carry out a raid in the 18th minute which saw Josley Gomes sending a strong header at the Betalbatim goal which the keeper Milton responded with a great save.

Curtorim Gymkhana would not relent from playing an attacking game, launched several dangerous forays and it was during this spell that striker Myson Fernandes dashed into the rival box and sent an angular effort which Betalbatim keeper saved with a good effort.

After attacking continously Curtorim Gymkhana buttressed their lead in the 34th minute when striker Aleeward Mascarenhas bulged the nets to give no chance at all to the Betalbatim keeper.

The second session continued in the same vein with Curtorim Gymkhana having a much say into the proceedings. Their positional play and good defending was much superior as compared to Betalbatim team who lacked coordination and cohesion to go forward.

Only Manushawn Fernandes looked confident in the Betalbatim defensive line while the wing backs looked vulnerable to attacks.

Curtorim Gymkhana keeper Johnson Bhagat looked a confident under the bar and as such the Curtorim defence could overlap to carry out attacks and then also fall back whenever required.

Manuel Castanha and Frazer Castanha did a good job in the defence along with their medios like Milagres Fernandes and Josley Gomes, who kept on spraying excellent defence splitting passes to the strikers.

Betalbatim’s attacking moves were few and in between and lost the plot in the crucial time of finding the mark when once inside the rival box.

In one of the stray move that Betalbatim Sporting Club created, attacking medio Clifford Miranda managed to pull a goal back in the 60th minute when he totally beat Curtorim Gymkhana keeper with a clean placement.

The last ditch efforts of Betalbatim team were not enough to find the

leveller.