Curtorim villagers oppose ‘move’ to set up IRB camp

Margao: Curtorim villagers during its gram sabha on Sunday strongly opposed the ‘move’ of the government to set up Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp on one lakh square metre of land belonging to the Leprosy Hospital in the village.

There is a huge land approximately around 3 lakh square metre belonging to the Leprosy Hospital; the hospital building has collapsed after the services there were stopped years ago for the want of patients.

“The government refused to give us a small part of land — around 3,000 square metre for setting up a waste treatment facility even as all the necessary permissions were obtained. Why does the government try to bring IRB here in Curtorim? We need to oppose it. The land instead needs to be used for public benefitting projects,” said former ZP member J Santano Rodrigues.

The gathered villagers collectively decided to oppose it.

Sarpanch Rui Menezes, who chaired the meeting, explained that the panchayat body has not been taken into confidence by the government.

“The panchayat body needs to be informed about it, because the land is in Curtorim,’’ the villagers pointed out.

Local MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco who was present for the gram sabha also opposed the government move of setting up an IRB camp.

There was also a heated discussion at the gram sabha on the issue of streetlight vis-a-vis the letter sent by Minister for Power Nilesh

Cabral.