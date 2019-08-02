Cutbona trawler owners irked over ‘impediment’ at Sal river mouth

NT NETWORK

Margao/Vasco

Day one of the new fishing season began on a dull note as trawlers at Cutbona jetty could not venture out due to deposition of sand at the mouth of river Sal.

The trawler owners were left fuming after they had to return back from the mouth of the river; nearly 30-40 trawlers were ready to venture into sea on the first day of fishing.

President of Cutbona boat owners co-operative society Savio D’Silva said that the condition of the mouth of the river is bad and, hence, trawlers were able to venture into the sea.

The government has been under continuous criticism from boat owners for failing to resolve the issue of sand deposition at the mouth of the river.

The construction of the 400-metre river ‘training wall’ was halted in 2017 after Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority issued a stop work order as the project was being carried out without its approval.

The project was taken up as part of the Rs 100 crore development project of Cutbona jetty in 2016 and was to be completed by end of

2017.

It may be recalled that in May 2019 two trawlers ran aground after the propeller hit a sandbar within a span of couple of hours while four workers were rescued. The boat owners had then demanded that the government should take steps to ensure that the sand bar is cleared prior to commencement of the new fishing

season.

Meanwhile, rough sea condition forced most trawler owners to remain at Khariwada jetty on the first day of the commencement of the fishing season on Thursday.

As per fishermen at Khariwada jetty, only four trawlers ventured out but they returned due to rough sea condition.

Goa Fishing Boat Owners Association president Jose Philip D’Souza said that the rough weather could continue for some more days and further raised concern over workers who were yet to return from their native

places.